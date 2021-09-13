Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $945,923 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

