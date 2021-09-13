Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.69 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $50.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.66 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $339.44. 1,854,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,381. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.46. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

