Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,061

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,497 ($45.69) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,576 ($33.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,439.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm has a market cap of £10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total value of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

