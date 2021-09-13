Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.65% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HAP stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

