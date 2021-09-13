Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $45.14 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

