Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NYSE MTG opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

