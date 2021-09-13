Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $190.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

