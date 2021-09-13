Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $36,250,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.