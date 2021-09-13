Advisor OS LLC Buys 24 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $598.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $610.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.05. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

