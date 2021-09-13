Advisor OS LLC Buys 5,254 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 73.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after buying an additional 148,049 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

