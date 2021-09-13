Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

NYSE ALLE opened at $144.56 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

