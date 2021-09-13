Advisor OS LLC Invests $364,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $156.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

