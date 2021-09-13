Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $120.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

