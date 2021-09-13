Advisor OS LLC Sells 300 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 452.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $916.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $903.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $843.98. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

