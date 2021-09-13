Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

AEG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 935,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

