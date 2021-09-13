Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aegon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

