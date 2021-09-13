Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.13

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $44.02 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,205,170 coins and its circulating supply is 343,384,226 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

