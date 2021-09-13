Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,121 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

