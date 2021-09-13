Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (down from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

ACDVF stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%. The business had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

