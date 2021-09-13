Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €130.69 ($153.76).

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down €0.84 ($0.99) on Monday, reaching €114.36 ($134.54). 1,161,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.11. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

