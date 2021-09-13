Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by 225.0% over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of AGI traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,050. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

