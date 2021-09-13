Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AGI stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.73. 202,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,975. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 128.53. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

