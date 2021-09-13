Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

AGI stock traded up C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$9.76. 232,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,521. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.10.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.