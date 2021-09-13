Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$13.25 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.90.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 125.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

