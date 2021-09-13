Alliance Global Partners Cuts Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Price Target to $4.50

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

JG stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.37. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

