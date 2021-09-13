Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of ADV opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $474.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADV. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

