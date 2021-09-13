Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 6,000 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

ALKT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,405 in the last ninety days.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

