Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.39.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.