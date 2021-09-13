Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $178,000 Investment in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,284,000.

VEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64. Vine Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.52.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

