Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

TNXP opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

