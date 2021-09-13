Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,500 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 79,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTS opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

