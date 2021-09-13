Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 53.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

SRG stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $629.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.