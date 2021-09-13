Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

