Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.