AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $271,244.10 and approximately $14.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 121.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

