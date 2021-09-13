Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,654 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 35,958.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 48.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $51.09. 6,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,170. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

