Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 117.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

FND stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

