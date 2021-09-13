Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7,396.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Roku by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Roku by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Roku by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $7.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.08 and a 200 day moving average of $367.44. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.