Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 67,996 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 23,049.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,291 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FireEye by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3,921.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of FireEye by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 361,493 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.15. 107,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,228. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,290 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

