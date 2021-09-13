Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $32.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,871.01. 48,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,456.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

