Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,847.00. 21,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2,456.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

