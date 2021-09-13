Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

