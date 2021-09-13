Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ambarella by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $148.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.