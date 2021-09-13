AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 13th (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

AMCI Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. AMCI Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AMCI Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCIU opened at $9.89 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

