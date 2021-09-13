American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:AMBK opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

