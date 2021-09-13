American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,221 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Lydall worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LDL opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,033.33 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

