American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 14,945 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

