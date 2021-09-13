American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,290 shares of company stock worth $418,924. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

