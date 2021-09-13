American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF opened at $56.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.