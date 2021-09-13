American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

CNQ stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

